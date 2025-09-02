I am so fucking sick of watching politicians on both sides of the aisle get rich while they’re in office. But when politicians rail against millionaires and billionaires while quietly joining their ranks, it’s even worse, because it’s hypocrisy dressed up as virtue.

Few examples are as glaring as Rep. Ilhan Omar’s latest financial disclosure.

Just months ago, Omar dismissed rumors about her personal wealth as “ridiculous” and “categorically false,” insisting she was just a working mom with student loan debt.

Now, according to filings reported by the New York Post and Washington Free Beacon, Omar and her husband, Tim Mynett, are sitting on a net worth of up to $30 million. That’s a 3,500% jump in a single year.

Either her financial situation changed at the speed of light, or her earlier denials weren’t worth much. And the hypocrisy runs even deeper when it comes to those who spend their careers railing against capitalism, wealth, and inequality. Which is to say nothing of Omar’s critiques of the U.S., calling it “one of the worst countries” in a recent interview.

Her net worth didn’t come from thriftiness on a congressional salary. It came from her husband’s businesses: a California winery and a Washington, D.C.–based venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital.

The winery was valued at a measly $15,000 to $50,000 last year but is now worth up to $5 million. Normal.

Rose Lake Capital went from essentially worthless to being valued between $5 million and $25 million, while the company boasts of managing a staggering $60 billion in assets.

Not bad for a family that supposedly embodies the struggles of everyday Americans.

And lets just say Omar’s net worth surge was legitimate for a second. She married into wealth — or her husband is just a resounding success — that’s not what bothers me.

What bothers me the most is that Omar has built her career thundering against the wealthy and declaring capitalism a system rigged against the little guy. She lectures about inequality, demonizes people who accumulate fortunes, and paints millionaires as morally compromised. Yet here she is, supposedly reaping the rewards of venture capital and luxury wine—two industries not exactly known for their devotion to socialist ideals.

It’s not that Americans resent success. It’s that Omar’s success makes her rhetoric look like a cheap costume. Don’t preach about tearing down the capitalist system while sipping wine financed by it. Don’t rail against millionaires while marrying one.

The contradiction is laughable. Condemn the rich in speeches, then quietly become one of them. Call the American economic system exploitative, then ride it to a lifestyle most of your constituents will never experience.

As I suggested on X today, people who both hate our country and actively preach socialism and communism in politics should have their net worth capped at $999,000 so they don’t become “evil millionaires,” and they must cut checks for any overages to the IRS or Treasury to help “solve inequity.”

If Omar truly believes wealth is corrosive, exploitative, and immoral, then shouldn’t she model the lifestyle she prescribes for everyone else? At the very least, she owes voters an explanation for how a self-described working mom with student loan debt turned into one of the wealthiest members of Congress almost overnight.

If nothing else, Omar’s financial disclosure is proof of one thing: the capitalist system she claims to despise is working just fine—for her.

