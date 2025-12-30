QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paine Of Glass's avatar
Paine Of Glass
40m

Kalshi odds starting to climb for expressing this via Lisa Cook Removal. I think she’s going, what that portends for the Fed itself remains to be seen. Thanks for sharing the article!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture