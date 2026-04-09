QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Greg Brophy's avatar
Greg Brophy
1h

"it must reduce the deficit."

It won't

So maybe it isn't a must

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dk's avatar
dk
20m

Unfortunately CONgress will do nothing of the sort. There is no accountability for bad spending choices on their part. Voters don’t pay attention. It has yet to hit them in a way that they truly understand. And the average voter out there has no understanding of inflation, debt, or anything else. They are too busy with culture, wars, and left versus right.

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