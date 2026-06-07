QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Joanna Miller's avatar
Joanna Miller
1h

At least your shit is entertaining. . .

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2 replies by Quoth the Raven and others
RAM's avatar
RAM
1h

Your comments and insights are highly valued by me just because of what you are trying to do with your look at the markets. No way do I expect you to be exactly right on direction, timing, or level of craziness of the average investor. Your job as seen by me is to be that voice that says to look at this very carefully, and to remind all of us that we are standing underneath a huge cornice of snow and ice while we argue about exactly what moment it will all let go. Keep up the good work!

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