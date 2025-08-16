QTR’s Fringe Finance

Jason Nelson
2h

Sounds right. There is a tic Tok video of Jeffrey Sachs giving a three minute explanation of how the U.S. was responsible for starting the war and keeping it going that is very succinct. It's worth looking up. Also plenty of podcasts have had clips that never air on mainstream media where the head of the NATO or the U.N. admits that the war was caused by the U.S. trying to get Ukraine to join NATO which everyone knew would trigger this response from Russia.

Tankster
2h

Per Lee Corso, not so fast my friend. Putin is a skilled KGB agent. Trump is the easiest mark in the world. Setting aside the utter lawlessness of the invasion, and the gross incompetence of the Russian military, do we reward him? I know that the US helped overthrow Yanukovich ten years ago, that’s no excuse to invade to decapitate the government. Trade and tourism would be great, but Trump and Putin are not carving up Ukraine to award Luhansk and Donetsk like Sykes and Picot, the bastards. Europe can openly buy US weapons, and the Patriot, best in class is a defensive weapon, taking out the vaunted Krisals. If Europe wants to pony up for the defense of Ukraine, why not, it’s their back yard. All the benefits of peace come later. Look at Vietnam. We should not impose peace on anyone. Same with the war on Hamas. Don’t reward the aggressor, it never works. See, e.g., the Sudetenland.

