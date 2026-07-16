QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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jonathan.crowell33's avatar
jonathan.crowell33
37m

Similar to early days Amazon, SpaceX is an incredible company based mostly on future potential. The lockups opening from August to December make this a near term casino.

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Patrick Brennan's avatar
Patrick Brennan
27m

Space X is a symptom of why I believe this is a very difficult time to be an investor. The market is crazy high, we have a Schrodinger's War going on, other geopolitical threats, yet the market seems to move inexorably higher? Is it the passive bid? I'm very cautious right now hoping the future will clarify itself over time. 😀

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