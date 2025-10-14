QTR’s Fringe Finance

Marty Weil
11h

The U.S. housing market’s deep freeze in 2025 isn’t just about high mortgage rates or cautious buyers—it’s also about the houses themselves. Beneath the macroeconomics lies a structural decay few analysts address: much of America’s housing stock is either falling apart or poorly built. Buyers see it.

Older homes, which make up the bulk of inventory, now represent deferred maintenance on a national scale. Roofs, HVAC systems, plumbing, and foundations have not been maintained or upgraded. A Harvard Joint Center study found that the nation now spends more maintaining old homes than building new ones, signaling that much of the existing stock is simply being kept alive. For many owners, the next sale would mean confronting tens of thousands in repairs they’ve delayed for years.

New construction isn’t the safe alternative it once was. Builders often cut corners, relying on inexperienced labor and low-grade materials. The results are showing early—leaks, cracks, warped floors, and failing systems within just a few years of completion. Warranty disputes and defect litigation are quietly rising, feeding buyer distrust.

The Radical Individualist
10h

Great post.

Does anyone have thoughts concerning the shake-out of homomers as part of the 2008 collapse? Tens of thousands of previously owner-occupied homes were bought up and are now rentals owned by real estate trusts. That's got to be a big damper on home ownership.

