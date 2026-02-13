QTR’s Fringe Finance

Pyrrho of Elis
6m

Great piece. Homeownership used to be a good “investment” like Bitcoin is a good investment now … because you could borrow at tax-deductible interest rates and if you were early enough in the wave of household formations that were behind you you would enjoy a leveraged return on your equity.

Now interest is largely not tax deductible, prices are high, and the demographics are unfavorable. It is an expensive alternative to renting … not one without benefits, but don’t pretend it’s an investment.

From a Boomer with significant investments in non-income-producing residential real estate.

I fully expect to eventually sell my primary and secondary residence at a loss …

