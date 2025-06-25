QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Illinois Entrepreneur's avatar
Illinois Entrepreneur
Jun 25Edited

You are usually on point, but I had trouble with the foundational assumption of this entire essay: that the silent majority of Democrats are somehow these centrist, reasonable Clinton Democrats just looking for a fair, hardworking and egalitarian society.

That is not who the Democrat party is anymore. They are angry, wealth-envying partisans who have learned none of the economic lessons of the last century. They WANT "revolution" and they don't like the middle or right end of the political spectrum one bit. These socialists are exactly who they want to be. They are not serious people, and they know nothing about running businesses or the subject of economics. They believe wealth creation is the root of all evil.

Why do you think the Party is something different when they have voted for Karen Bass -- an avowed communist in LA, Brandon Johnson -- a union community organizer and socialist in Chicago, and now Mamdani -- a farther left socialist who wants to control pricing, property and create government-owned stores (communism) in New York? These people all won the popular vote of Democrats in the elections of the three biggest cities in America. There were moderate choices available, but the socialists won by a landslide.

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Illinois Entrepreneur's avatar
Illinois Entrepreneur
Jun 25

On another note, since a number of market makers and hedge funds have already moved to Florida, I would not be surprised if some of the exchanges are quietly having those conversations now. Good businesses always have contingency plans, and financial businesses are generally good, well-planned businesses.

Does Miami have what it takes to become the new center of world finance?

If the financials leave NYC and CME leaves Chicago, these cities will forever be changed. Chicago will definitely become a second-tier city. New York is hard to call, but I can't imagine Wall Street being the same. They will follow each other, but may take some time.

What a disaster -- Democrats destroy everything they touch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture