I think it was Mark Twain who said “every massive communist nightmare of a problem with a chance to destroy the most iconic city in American history is an opportunity in disguise”. Maybe it was Milton Friedman. Or Kim Kardashian.

I can’t remember.

But the point is that Zohran Mamdani’s win in the New York City Mayoral Democratic primary tonight could actually turn out to be a national moment of truth for the Democratic Party.

After a bruising 2024 presidential defeat, one in which Democrats were widely criticized for alienating moderates and independents with a platform that veered too far left, the party now finds itself at a crossroads. Again.

Among many, well-known (former) Democrats like Ana Kasparian, Bill Ackman, Joy Reid, Elon Musk and former Rep. Jared Golden have distanced themselves—if not removed themselves—from the party altogether. More will soon follow.

This New York City mayoral election is no longer a local issue—it’s a symbolic referendum on whether Democrats have learned anything from their recent loss, or if they’re content to continue losing the middle in pursuit of ideological purity.

2024 should have been winnable for Democrats. The Republican Party fielded a polarizing candidate, the economy was relatively stable, and yet voters across the country turned away because they feared what the Democrats were becoming.

Centrist voters who once leaned blue looked at the messaging, the priorities, the excesses and the socialism, activism and radical policy stances and simply said “enough”.

In the nation’s most important city, Democrats are voting for a platform that feels like it was written during a fireside drum circle in the quad of Evergreen University.

Free housing. Free transit. Free groceries—courtesy of government-run stores. A policing strategy that replaces cops with counselors and bureaucrats with badges. Tax hikes that seem designed not to generate revenue, but to punish — and will assuredly lead to a massive capital outflow from New York. It’s not policy, it’s bullshit performance art that has no chance of being effective in one of the world’s most important geographic locations. And it is everything that turned off centrist Democrat voters in 2024.

So here’s the opportunity: Democrats can make a statement—not just to New York, but to the country—that they are still the party of rational governance and common sense — and that they can self-correct. That they are capable of breaking with their worst parts when it matters.

And it matters now.

This means one thing for the Democratic party: backing a centrist, independent candidate in November who can beat Mamdani in the general. Not a protest candidate. Not a placeholder. A real, serious contender who speaks to the exhausted majority that is desperate for competence over chaos.

Yes, it would mean bypassing your own party’s nominee. Yes, it would mean a messy, unscripted break with tradition. But it would also be a powerful signal to the rest of the country: we heard you. We understand that winning elections in a diverse, divided nation means appealing to a broad coalition. Not just activists and donors, but homeowners, working-class voters, small business owners, families, and independents.

Democrats have a chance—right now—to show they’ve learned from their mistakes. That they’re not doubling down on the same playbook that cost them the White House, House seats, and voter trust.

Let’s be clear: the only viable path forward is an independent candidacy with full-throated support from party leaders, major donors, national figures, and the rank-and-file who quietly know this has gone too far.

And the media must stop treating this like some heartwarming tale of a plucky outsider shaking up the system. This isn’t a feel-good story. It’s the slow-motion capture of a governing disaster in the making. If Democrats let it happen unchallenged, they’ll be complicit—not just in Mamdani’s mayoralty, but in further defining the national brand as unserious, unanchored, and unelectable.

Because if Mamdani wins, it won’t just be a local experiment gone wrong. It’ll be seen as confirmation that the Democratic Party is unable—or unwilling—to police its own excesses.

And that message won’t stop at the Hudson. It’ll ripple across every swing district, every suburban race, every national conversation where voters are quietly asking: who is looking out for the middle anymore?

This is Democrats’ chance to answer. And I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I hope they don’t waste it.

