QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Petty Rage Machine's avatar
Petty Rage Machine
2h

To be fair, most of those reports are -at best- mental masturbation and at worst the Benjamin Button of pump and dumps.

In SCMIs case, treason is a pretty serious crime. My guess is that seizure is forthcoming alongside long walks in the prison yard with Bubba, Jerome and the entire butthole brigade.

Amat Victoria Curam.

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Lawrence Fossi's avatar
Lawrence Fossi
1h

Well done, Chris.

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