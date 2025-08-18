The Financial Times just reported that the nation’s tech titans are spending record sums on personal security. Zuckerberg shelled out $27 million last year to keep himself and his family safe. Elon Musk reportedly travels with 20 bodyguards like some Bond villain or on-stage hip hop performer.

Even Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, the newly minted $153 billion man, had to bump his security budget 60% because people keep mobbing him at conferences—sometimes even in the bathroom (pardon me while I lose my lunch).

You could dismiss this as just another absurd detail from the endless parade of Silicon Valley excess. You know, things like gold-plated panic rooms and CEOs wives pumped full of enough silicon and botox they look like those evil balloons Joker had in the 1980s version of Batman.

But the truth is it’s not just about tech CEOs. It’s a preview of where America is headed. As the wealth gap widens, security for the rich won’t just be a quirky corporate disclosure buried in proxy statements—it’ll be one of the fastest-growing industries in America.

I’m a realist. I get that politics is full of hypocrisy on both sides, and I get that monetary policy is the sacred cow nobody dares touch. Republicans, Democrats—they bicker about culture war scraps, but on money-printing they’re a united front. And that’s the problem: the one thing both parties actually agree on is the very thing that’s quietly driving inequality into the stratosphere.

Both have embraced a de facto version of Modern Monetary Theory—aka the economic cheat code where the Fed can supposedly print infinite dollars with no consequences. It’s magical thinking, the kind usually reserved for children’s video games or, equally as unrealistic, Paul Krugman columns. The result? Every time the Fed steps in with QE, the rich get disproportionately richer, the middle gets squeezed, and the poor get flat-out suffocated.