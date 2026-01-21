QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Marsh's avatar
Andrew Marsh
6m

Wise words.

Here in the UK we have a political leadership trying to sell off Chagos Islands in a deal that is based on nothing, and selling out to China with the establishment of the biggest foreign embassy in Europe complete with 208 'secret rooms' and a secret 'chamber'. The embassy will be next to some of the most highly loaded fibre optic telecom cables in Europe, by the way.

President Trump at long last called out the Chagos affair on 20th January 2026 as stupid. He's correct.

Mr Starmer proposes to sell off Chagos to Mauritius (1,200 miles away, no direct claim), and rent it back at a cost of at least £35 billion to UK tax payers over 99 years. Mauritius have announced income tax will as a result be eliminated, and have already sold on military base leases on Chagos to China as well as India.

Mauritius have twice sought to get even more money after the outline agreement - so far.

Let that sink in. The UK gives away its own land to a hostile country, and then rents at UK tax payer expense back from that country with is openly connected to China. Starmer and his friends have failed to explain this at all for nearly a year - so, there may well be corruption involved.

Chagos is one of the most important strategic assets in the Pacific.

Mauritius (a nasty little corrupt country, but the way) under terms of the proposed agreement, gets to know every single military movement on Chagos in advance, while outside all military agreements with the USA or UK.

The 'deal' was signed for PR purposes, but requires UK law to enable. The UK Parliament rejected the law on 16th January 2026, but Starmer's party are trying to shove this through anyway.

The intervention by the USA just might help block Starmer - members of his own party are calling for a political revolt (i.e., rejection of the bill).

Reply
Share
1 reply
Ivo Wildenberg's avatar
Ivo Wildenberg
3h

It took Rome some time though.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture