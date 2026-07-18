QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
3h

The fedres will keep "printing" confetti until it is no longer accepted in payment for goods and services.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
2h

I was just listening to Larry Kudlow on the radio while driving and was litteraly nauseated by the lies and gaslighting.

Esspecially since that man for sure knows better. Its one thing if someone is not as educated in these matters. Not the case with him. Straight propaganda.

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