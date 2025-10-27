QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike's avatar
Mike
1m

Never mind my own fiasco.

13 yo needed a root canal.

Dentist doesn't do them.

Needed "endodontist referral"

only 1 could be sourced, with United Healthcares help. Locating providers alone impossible. Rep was super helpful...but it took hours and tag team resources (time/energy) between spouse and I.

Said endodontist....30 miles away and appointment over 1 month out...at wich time he evaluates need for root canal and submits to UNH. When UNH decides to approve...another appointment needs to be made another month out.

Almost 2.5 months burned cumulative.

All the while pumping a 13 year old w pain killers and managing a super pissed wife.

This was an un adulterated fiasco for absolutely no other reason except to feed an absolutely out of control blob of beuracracy at every level.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr Pete's avatar
Dr Pete
13m

Remember that “health insurance” is not insurance but pre-payment for healthcare. When “Insurance” pays for minor illness or physicals it’s the equivalent of using your auto insurance to pay for oil changes. Obamacare outlawed high deductible catastrophic insurance that was actually very affordable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture