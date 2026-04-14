QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Brian Hunter's avatar
Brian Hunter
3mEdited

Reads like "Smart Money" is ready to dump on "Retail". "Hey, guys! how does more action sound?!"

I'm all for deregulation.

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fab's avatar
fab
29m

Good riddance, indeed.

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