QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Grinder's avatar
John Grinder
15m

It's a shame that she can no longer advance her unique .. "style". There goes a hilariously entertaining general election.

Reply
Share
PhilP's avatar
PhilP
22m

"Regardless, these moments reinforced a growing perception that Crockett’s political approach prioritized Instagram stories and outrage over precision."

Also, lack of respect for other's reputations and for the voter's, in general. She demonstrated a total lack of character.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Quoth the Raven
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture