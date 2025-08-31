QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Gold To $6,000 Next Year: Peter Schiff Exclusive

Peter Schiff predicts the dollar index eventually moving back to lows near 70, gold hitting $4,000 this year and $6,000 next year.
Quoth the Raven's avatar
Quoth the Raven
Aug 31, 2025
∙ Paid
3
Share

I sat down with my friend Peter Schiff this weekend to get his targets on gold miners, gold, the dollar and markets heading into the end of 2025 and beginning of 2026.

Schiff, never shy about his views, has spent decades warning of bubbles, currency debasement, and the inevitability of gold’s resurgence. This year the market is proving him to be exceptionally on point, with the gold miners ETF up more than 80% year to date. But, according to Schiff, the move is still just getting started.

“Look, I don’t think I’ve ever been more bullish than I am now,” he told me.

