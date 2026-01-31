By Jim Nelson, CFA, Euro Pacific Asset Management

Today’s sell-off in precious metals was painful to watch, especially after a strong run. Gold saw one of its sharpest one-day drops in decades and silver had an even steeper down move, driven largely by a surging U.S. dollar, profit-taking after an extended rally, and a sudden reset in rate expectations. The most important point is this: a sharp down day does not mean the long-term thesis is broken. We’ve always said markets don’t move in a straight line, and precious metals—by their nature—tend to deliver their volatility in bursts.

The fundamental backdrop that supports precious metals has not improved for the dollar or for long-duration bonds. In our view, the Federal Reserve simply does not have the luxury of being meaningfully hawkish for very long in a world of heavy Treasury issuance. The supply of government debt remains enormous, foreign demand is less dependable at the margin, and domestic investors are increasingly price-sensitive—meaning they demand a higher return when they’re asked to absorb more duration and more issuance. That dynamic matters because if policy stays too tight for too long, the risk is not theoretical—it’s dislocations in funding markets and dysfunction in Treasury market liquidity. In that environment, the Fed’s bias over time is toward keeping markets functioning, even if that means leaning back toward easier conditions when stress shows up.

Second, the U.S. investment deficit with the rest of the world remains a slow-moving but powerful force that can pressure the dollar over time, and in our view this process is already underway. The U.S. net international investment position is deeply negative, which means the rest of the world owns substantially more U.S. assets than Americans own abroad. When a country depends on ongoing foreign capital inflows to finance both fiscal deficits and external deficits, the marginal shift in foreign preferences matters. Even if foreign participation in Treasuries remains large in aggregate, the composition of foreign demand can change, and the “automatic bid” the dollar enjoyed in prior cycles becomes less reliable. A softer dollar is historically supportive for precious metals.

Third, easy fiscal policy is the long-run inflation risk, and it effectively forces real rates lower over time. The deficit remains structurally large, and what makes it difficult to reverse is that the majority of federal spending is not truly discretionary. Mandatory spending and net interest consume most of the budget before Washington even begins debating annual discretionary appropriations. Persistent deficits in that kind of structure tend to produce some mix of lower real rates, liquidity support, and financial repression over time, because the alternative is allowing rates to rise to levels that create severe strain in funding markets and in government financing.

So while today’s move was violent, we view it as a classic two-way market moment rather than a change in the core fundamentals. A crowded trade can unwind quickly when the dollar and rate expectations shift. That’s uncomfortable, but it’s also normal in strong secular trends. We remain focused on the same drivers we’ve been discussing: the trajectory of deficits and Treasury supply, the limits of how tight policy can remain without creating market stress, the U.S. external financing imbalance and its implications for the dollar, and the structural demand for gold that tends to persist well beyond any one day’s headlines.

Bottom line: we do not see a fundamental reason to turn bearish on precious metals because of today’s drawdown. Volatility is part of the journey, not a signal that the thesis has changed.

QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here. This post represents my opinions only. In addition, please understand I am an idiot and often get things wrong and lose money. I may own or transact in any names mentioned in this piece at any time without warning. Contributor posts and aggregated posts have been hand selected by me, have not been fact checked and are the opinions of their authors. They are either submitted to QTR by their author, reprinted under a Creative Commons license with my best effort to uphold what the license asks, or with the permission of the author.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stocks or securities, just my opinions. I often lose money on positions I trade/invest in. I may add any name mentioned in this article and sell any name mentioned in this piece at any time, without further warning. None of this is a solicitation to buy or sell securities. I may or may not own names I write about and are watching. Sometimes I’m bullish without owning things, sometimes I’m bearish and do own things. Just assume my positions could be exactly the opposite of what you think they are just in case. If I’m long I could quickly be short and vice versa. I won’t update my positions. All positions can change immediately as soon as I publish this, with or without notice and at any point I can be long, short or neutral on any position. You are on your own. Do not make decisions based on my blog. I exist on the fringe. If you see numbers and calculations of any sort, assume they are wrong and double check them. I failed Algebra in 8th grade and topped off my high school math accolades by getting a D- in remedial Calculus my senior year, before becoming an English major in college so I could bullshit my way through things easier.

The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.