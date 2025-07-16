QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George's avatar
George
4dEdited

I'm undecided since Trump is introducing a new way of thinking. It would appear you didn't discuss the impact of tariff revenues nor the anticipated growth in tax revenues due to lower rates as well as foreign stimulus. Shouldn't that offset something?

I am cautious because I know Peter sells gold and has interests.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
HardcoreVeritas's avatar
HardcoreVeritas
3d

Why do these dumbasses keep talking as if Chump can fire Jerome Powell? The POTUS does NOT have the authority to fire the Fed Chairman.

It's a stupid discussion that they keep running headlines about......and now Senator Warren....God help us that she is an example of a US Senator.....is out saying that the markets will crash IF Chump fires Powell.

It is a narrative meant to keep the shit stirred........and to make Chump's base think he is king of America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture