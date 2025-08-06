QTR’s Fringe Finance

Bill Lacey
9h

Unfortunately, if you read the comments on both the New York Times website and the Leftist blogs here on Substack, you'll know much of what's described in this article has already been accomplished. There's a sizable group of people who have surrendered their free will and ability to think to the government borg, to the technocrats and to "experts". These are people that can't "recognize the problem and methods" as they are blissfully - even intentionally - unaware that there is a problem. Thus, getting them to say NO will never happen.

So the question then become, if it's not too late to put this treachery behind us, what happens to these lost souls? Will they forever plague society in support of demonstrably false beliefs, a sort of underground cult of golden calf worshippers?

Petty Rage Machine
4h

I know there are going to be a few “Softcore Truthers” who are going to get really butthurt when I say this, but you can rest the medical industrial complex’s current state (including the whole of big pharma) squarely on the shoulders of Obama and his commie ACA “Obamacare.”

I did 4 years of medical billing when I was going through school and I can assure you, the environment went from one that critically self-policed to one that -post-ACA- colluded with each other to massively increase their top and bottom lines. Prior to ACA, insurance companies would do everything possible to never pay for anything outside of routine and understood ICD-9 codes - (now apparently replaced by ICD-10). This was actually my job for 4 years. Calling insurance companies and talking to their experts about why they need to pay for this diagnosis of fibromyalgia, etc… today everyone is in on the game and everyone knows what codes to enter to get approval. Prices for procedures are built astronomically high to buttfuck us, the taxpayers, via Medicare/Medicaid and state run welfare (MediCal). As long as you stay in the lane of the current approved dogma, you will be paid. Veer outside and you will be in billing hell or just outright blacklisted (happened to me more than once - this meant 10x the paperwork). The broken system only works if pharma, insurance, providers (hospitals/doctors/billers) all do the same thing, demand the same reimbursement, etc… how much is a pelvic ultrasound? Well, I can tell you it should cost about $40 bucks today. Depending on the diagnosis code (ICD9) what gets billed can go as high as $1200. And insurance will pay its 80% or whatever and even if it’s private it will pay because… the government is paying this much out for Medicare and if you’re not going to cover that much for patients you get excommunicated (see California and threats to Blue Shield/Cross in recent years). But turns out, these massive increases are really good for gross margins, especially when you’re getting govt. subsidies because you’re a good little boy pushing the current population control kill commands.

So anyway, yea, thanks a lot Obama you worthless political hack, commie, dipshit. Not only did our insurance premiums triple overnight but we also got buttfucked on cost of services thanks to you. That and we lost America and became a nation of cunts.

And if the “Softcore Truthers” who are crying because I insulted their hero want to contest this, let me know why Pharma, hospitals and doctors are making more money than ever after ACA? Affordable care for who? The illegals, hombre.

