QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Chris DeMuth Jr's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr
17h

Give me 6 million Norwegians along with $1.25 million of hydrocarbon per Norwegian and I too can cobble together a pretty great country. In fact, it would be hard to screw up a high trust society sitting atop a beautiful geography swimming in $7 trillion of oil and gas.

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Graham Seibert's avatar
Graham Seibert
17h

"The political equilibrium keeping Scandinavia afloat was, until recently, a mostly homogenous population on sparsely populated lands eerily willing to subjugate individual preferences and quirks to common, collective rules." Operative words - until recently.

Immigration never topped 30,000 per year until fifteen years ago, when it topped 70,000. The largest immigrant groups have been Poles, Ukrainians, Swedes and Lithuanians, who are physically and temperamentally similar to the natives. It is the non-European immigrants that are hard to assimilate, and destroy the fabric of the welfare society.

It is worth noting that Swedes Alva and Gunnar Myrdahl planted the seeds of the civil rights movement in the United States eight decades ago with "An American Dilemma," making the same naïve assumptions that Joakim Book cites are being made about Norway.

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