QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr
3h

Would be great to see some American flags in those crowds. I live in an area with lots of immigrants but, for one example, Italians combine strong cultural ties within their in group with strong patriotism. There are always at least as many American flags as Italian flags at Italian-American events and businesses. From a distance this seems common with, say, Cubans. Would feel less adversarial if some subsequent groups seemed to actually like America beyond extracting government largess.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
HRHofAquitaine's avatar
HRHofAquitaine
3h

Sick to my back teeth.

Getting ready to hire a CPA to do my taxes for the last two years because it's complicated when you actually own assets, including PMs. Don't have a receipt for when you purchased said PM? Oh goody the IRS loves you for that and will happily tax you at the 28% capital gains rate when you sell your PMs.

I finally have enough money in a fricken money market fund to barely earn $400 interest, monthly. I'm a retired housecleaner. Saving that money to try and buy some land and build a small modest home.

Been living in an RV since August 2020 and camphosted, cleaned showerhouses, pit toilets, fire pits, picked up trash, emptied trash cans, etc, so that I could stack the cash.

And then one day I wake up and learn that gimmigrants brought to the US by Obama just show up and think it's "okay" to scam the US Tax$lave for anything and everything they can get.

Get the sick bucket so I can go projectile vomit.

Oh woke up this morning, in Arkansas, and indoor temp on my RV was 54 F. Outside low of 33 F last night and I don't run my heat at night. Finally up to a comfy cozy 67 F inside and nightime lows won't be that bad for the next week.

Sorry for the rant I'm a lil bit f'n grumpy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture