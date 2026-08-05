QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Dadio's avatar
Dadio
5h

It's been a week since Leopold Aschenbrenner went bust, and a whole day since the evil genius of Citadel became obvious. How long do we expect human memory to last?

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NJ Transit Commuter's avatar
NJ Transit Commuter
6h

Chris, didn’t you stop active trading to avoid driving yourself nuts like this? Markets have changed less than you may think. Must have been over a century ago Keynes said “Markets csn stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent.”

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