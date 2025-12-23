QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

User's avatar
Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
8h

It doesn't matter who occupies the White House or Congress or the Senate....

It's Wall Street over Main street.....for decades.

Partisan politics supercede the common good.

J Young's avatar
J Young
6h

"I can calculate the motions of heavenly bodies, but not the madness of people"

- Isaac Newton, regarding the South Sea Bubble.

The inventor of calculus and modern physics (pre-Einstein) made a bunch of money in the South Sea Bubble in the 1700s and cashed out. But then he saw a bunch of dumbasses continued to make even more money so he bought back in then lost a fortune.

Don't be like Newton. If you get some winnings in the Casino, go home! The Casino expects you to take those winnings and give them right back.

