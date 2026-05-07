QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Cranky Frankie's avatar
Cranky Frankie
1h

A semi-annual requirement shouldn't preclude management from reporting more frequently. If this makes investors feel more secure that will be reflected in the stock price, I would think. For issues where quarterly reporting doesn't provide much meaningful information that can't be discerned elsewhere (utilities for example) there would be a savings that would add to earnings.

Let the market decide.

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hepps's avatar
hepps
3m

What are your thoughts on ASPI? No earnings yet this year...

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