QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Sgt548's avatar
Sgt548
1h

It seems like everyone knows the US debt is unsustainable except for the executive branch and the legislative branches of our government. Do not vote for an incumbent!

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Jeff Sammis's avatar
Jeff Sammis
41m

That President Trump is not a fiscal conservative should surprise no one. However, it is Congress that holds the purse strings and it is they that should be considered the primary villain in our current fiscal plight.

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