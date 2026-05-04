QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Mike
1h

I have been saying for over a year that judicial reform is over due in our body politic. The politicization of our courts is only hastening our demise.

Fat chance we see any. To busy litigating bathroom use.

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