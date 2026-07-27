I’ve had the pleasure of talking with Julia La Roche a couple of times now, most recently last week.

This time around, I explained why I still believe the Federal Reserve is stuck between a rock and a hard place, why I don’t think inflation is going away as easily as many hope, and why I continue to believe fiscal policy has become completely untethered.

We also discussed why I think the bond market, not the stock market, will ultimately dictate how this cycle ends, and why I still believe the system is heading toward another major deleveraging event.

We dug into what I believe are some of the biggest risks hiding beneath the surface of today’s market and talked about the growing trend of stuffing illiquid private equity assets into insurance products, the similarities to some of the financial engineering that preceded 2008, and why I think the market continues to ignore mounting risks in private credit, regional banks, commercial real estate and parts of the crypto ecosystem.

We also spent a good amount of time discussing today’s market structure. I laid out why passive investing, options activity and market-cap weighting have fundamentally changed price discovery, why I prefer the equal-weight S&P 500 over the traditional cap-weighted index going forward, and why I think the SpaceX IPO could wind up serving as an important sentiment gauge for the AI boom.

We also revisited Michael Burry’s comparison between today’s AI buildout and the internet bubble of the late 1990s.

On the investing side, Julia asked about some of the areas where I’ve actually been finding opportunities despite my broader skepticism. We talked about why I pounded the table on psychedelics at the beginning of the year, why I continue to like emerging markets, and why I think the recent pullback has once again made gold miners attractive for long-term investors who believe another round of monetary intervention is inevitable.

One of the more personal parts of the conversation centered on my decision to permanently step away from active trading. I explained why I finally accepted that there’s a difference between being a good analyst and being a good trader, why trying to force both wasn’t working for me, and how that decision has given me more clarity, more time, and ultimately allowed me to produce better research for subscribers.

It’s been one of the best decisions I’ve made in years.

Finally, we wrapped up with a discussion about what I think investors are overlooking today, from stablecoins and Tether to corporate accounting, speculative technology names, and the broader consequences of years of monetary intervention. Whether you agree with my conclusions or not, I think you’ll find the discussion thoughtful, wide-ranging, and hopefully a little different from the usual financial television fare. Give it a watch and let me know what you think.

QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here. This post represents my opinions only. In addition, please understand I am an idiot and often get things wrong and lose money. I may own or transact in any names mentioned in this piece at any time without warning. Contributor posts and aggregated posts have been hand selected by me, have not been fact checked and are the opinions of their authors. They are either submitted to QTR by their author, reprinted under a Creative Commons license with my best effort to uphold what the license asks, or with the permission of the author. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of all facts and figures included in this article though I made my best effort to get them right. I have been wrong before and will be wrong again, and encourage you to always double check, do your own research and speak to a licensed financial professional.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stocks or securities, just my opinions. I often lose money on positions I trade/invest in. I may add any name mentioned in this article and sell any name mentioned in this piece at any time, without further warning. None of this is a solicitation to buy or sell securities. I may or may not own names I write about and are watching. Sometimes I’m bullish without owning things, sometimes I’m bearish and do own things. Just assume my positions could be exactly the opposite of what you think they are just in case. If I’m long I could quickly be short and vice versa. I won’t update my positions.

As of May 20, 2026 I am attempting to no longer actively trade (read my story here). My investing/saving is mostly done by recurring contributions mostly to sector ETFs and a few select equities, trusted third parties who oversee my accounts, and advisors. Such advisors or funds, through individual equities, options, index funds, mutual funds, ETFs, or other securities, may have positions in, exposure to, or holdings of names mentioned herein that I know nothing about. Basically, via index funds, ETFs and individual equities it is possible I could own, have exposure to, or not own anything at any point. As of the same date, May 20, 2026, in an attempt to lead a healthier lifestyle, I’ve also excluded myself from fantasy sports, sports betting, online and in-person casinos and prediction markets.

And all positions can change immediately as soon as I publish this, with or without notice and at any point I can be long, short or neutral on any position. You are on your own. Do not make decisions based on my blog. I exist on the fringe. If you see numbers and calculations of any sort, assume they are wrong and double check them. I failed Algebra in 8th grade and topped off my high school math accolades by getting a D- in remedial Calculus my senior year, before becoming an English major in college so I could bullshit my way through things easier.

The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.