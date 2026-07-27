QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Brett Howser's avatar
Brett Howser
37m

You’re smart to give up trading lately. Or better put, Buying. IMHO the only trades anyone should be making are rotating equity gains - especially in non-taxable accounts - into short term treasuries. As they mature, roll them over. One of these days the longer term t-bills will be 6%+ and you’ll be perfectly positioned to pounce on some guaranteed cashflow. One end of the barbell.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1h

Excellent article about Japan's current situation by Martin Armstrong. I expect we are heading in the same direction. Continuing loss of confidence in the DC Cesspool.

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