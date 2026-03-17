QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
3h

AS I KEEP REPEATING AD NAUSEAM - Based on REAL inflation metrics (such as Shadowstats) "REAL RATES" are massively negative and have been so ever since the GFC. THAT'S the reason that the economy feels so "off" - even though the "official" statistics look reasonable enough.

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zaporozhe's avatar
zaporozhe
4h

What?? Don't they know the indexes are off by 5%? CUTS NOW!

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