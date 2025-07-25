QTR’s Fringe Finance

8h

There is one thing NOBODY is talking about CBDCs nowadays - and that is what this concept actually means. It is being referred to as "digital money", but 99.9% of all financial transactions today are already digital, so what is the difference between a crypto, and a conventional digital currency?

Long story short: a crypto or a CBDC is a single ledger system. In other words, all transactions and accounts are registered in a single database.

And this gives the runner of that database IMMENSE power. Not only can they retroactively cancel any transaction (retroactive interference into the blockchain happened several times with Touring-complete cryptos, for instance with ETH), but they can programme transactions, ultimately giving government the power of directly controlling things like the velocity of money.

But there are further perks. Let's consider the latest iteration from Europe. The EU has just established a digital infrastructure to create so-called "digital EU citizenship". Why did they do this? Ultimately, because there will be a CBDC attached to it. They are going to register all of the EU citizens' liquid and eventually illiquid assets on a single ledger, giving them an ENORMOUS balance sheet in the ECB that they can lend against.

Consider the latest from Christine Lagarde herself:

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2024/html/ecb.sp241122~fb84170883.en.html

11.5 trillion euros sitting in liquid financial assets held by EU citizens in savings accounts, pension funds, etc. WE NEED TO GAIN CONTROL OF THIS. So, we introduce a single ledger in the ECB that allows to "channel these assets into capital markets".

What will this percolate to eventually? Essentially they will pool everyone's liquid (And later on, illiquid, like real estate) assets to one ledger, create an enormous balance sheet with 11.5 trillion EUR on its asset side and thus create loans on the liabilities side to finance whatever collectivist EU project is now on the agenda (the latest craze is of course defense spending due to the Ukraine war).

Essentially this is the exact same conundrum we saw with CDOs (Collateral debt obligations) before the GFC: if you collectivize everyone's loans, then the good loans balance out the bad loans, and risk goes to zero. Well, until the bad loans become so frequent, that the whole thing goes to zero. Because we have the classical example of the communist classroom here: if everyone gets a B, the A students will no longer make an effort, and the D students will make even LESS effort, because they get a B anyway. So the whole shebang will asymptotically go to ZERO.

When this happens (could be faster than anyone thinks) you don't want to be anywhere NEAR the EU.

8h

I suspect that the reason why CBDC failed in Jamaica is because the society is, at least as of the last time I travelled there 15 years ago, almost entirely cash based. I spent 11 days there, much of the time in areas where tourists didn’t frequent. I was rarely able to use my credit card and I almost ran out of cash despite having brought quite a bit more than I thought I would need. In the Bahamas I didn’t wander so I can’t say much about that country. Americans are very much used to electronic credit use and I anticipate ready acceptance of CBDC here, especially if there is a few free bucks thrown in as bait.

