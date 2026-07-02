One of the risks I repeatedly warned about in my 10 Areas Of The Market I’d Avoid Right Now was commercial real estate and the regional banks that remain heavily exposed to it.

That wasn’t a particularly popular view this year as the market chased AI, crypto, and mega-cap tech higher, but the underlying problems in commercial real estate never actually went away.

This year, much of the market’s attention has shifted toward private credit, another area I cautioned investors about. But in doing so, I think many people are making the mistake of assuming commercial real estate is somehow behind us. I don’t think it is. I also think that regional banks, with the State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) trading at all time highs, are far too expensive to be buys here.

In fact, I think CRE remains one of the biggest sleeping risks in the system, particularly for regional banks whose balance sheets are still loaded with commercial real estate exposure.