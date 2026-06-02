QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Heywood's avatar
Mark Heywood
11h

So true, index funds may blow everyone's retirement dreams up. Sad

Reply
Share
6 replies
RS Carvey's avatar
RS Carvey
9h

There are some weird vibes that the fire exits are closing, too. A huge chunk of my portfolio is in brokered 1-3 month CDs right now. I just keep rolling them over, trying to avoid buying the insane valuations. I do a ton of research to come up with a list of banks that I’ll buy from because they have strong capital reserves and low risk. Some funny stuff is starting to happen, tho. In the past two weeks, I’ve had three CD orders auto-canceled after I’ve made the purchase order and before the settlement date. One explanation for that is that institutional investors / whales can come over the top of little guys and buy out the allocations before they settle. I’m wondering if that’s what’s happening, and there’s a new and quieter flight to quality cash behind the scenes ahead of some near-term chaos.

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · Market data by Intrinio · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture