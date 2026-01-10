QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marty Weil's avatar
Marty Weil
6mEdited

I agree the job revisions are real problem, but to jump from the revisions are problematic to the economy is weak doesn’t take into account the current state of things.

We’re in a transition where jobs aren’t the clean signal they used to be. A lot of firms aren’t hiring because AI and automation are soaking up work that would’ve meant headcount in prior cycles. That puts structural drag on payroll growth. And if productivity is rising, slower hiring is what you’d expect. So yes, treat the data carefully. But the story may be less collapse and more output, fewer workers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture