QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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george's avatar
george
3h

They'll need another $500B to figure it out and tell you.

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Jonathan Polloni's avatar
Jonathan Polloni
2m

OMB is actually incompetent and lazy. Tracks this administration to a T.

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