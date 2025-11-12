The headlines say the economy is thriving. The stock market is hitting fresh all-time highs, investors are giddy over rate-cut rumors, and Wall Street is patting itself on the back for another quarter of “resilience.” Great news, right?

Well — it depends on which part of the economy you live in. Because while the S&P hits “all-time highs”, across Main Street, Americans are setting their own kind of “all-time highs” — in delinquencies, defaults, and debt.