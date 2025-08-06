QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dadio's avatar
Dadio
17h

In January 1889, Friedrich Nietzsche experienced similar feelings witnessing the brutality of a cab driver whipping his horse on the streets of Turin. Biographers note his intervention that day, tearfully embracing the suffering horse, as a harbinger of his ultimate descent into madness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Mudge's avatar
Steve Mudge
18h

Very sad. A few years ago I got out of the hospital after a three week stint and one of the first things I did was walk down the street where there were horses in a large pasture. It was kind of a rebirth moment, feeding carrots to them and just amazed at how beautiful they are. I think they've served humanity enough already and I agree this kind of abuse in the cities needs to stop, or at least be more responsible for their welfare.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture