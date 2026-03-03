By Ash Navabi, Mises Institute

When I taught economics at the University of Guelph, I assigned an optional book report on Bureaucracy by Ludwig von Mises, originally published in 1941. The assignment was strictly for bonus points.

Students would often visit me in office hours or after class to talk about the assignment, as many found the analysis in it surprising. But more surprising to me was how often students referred to the book as a “novel.”

I thought this was funny at the time. But more and more, I’ve seen and heard people ask the question, “What is economics about?” Even worse, I’ve seen some economists attempt to answer this question earnestly.

Knowledge and Intentionality

Knowing what something is “about” requires knowing the intention behind it. English professors and literary critics often claim that a novel is “about” something or other. Often it is a simple plot summary, but sophisticated writers will make it a comment on the themes of the work. The Lord of the Rings could be said to be either about “hobbits, elves, and men on a quest to destroy the One Ring,” or it could said that it’s about “the triumph of good against evil.”

Similarly, people expect economics to be about some kind of theme or object: “the stock market”; or “GDP”; or “the economy” (whatever that is); or “money”; or economics is about “capitalism” or “socialism.”

This is a fundamental mistake. Novels are written by a single author, who has specific intentions when writing a story. It could be evoking a certain feeling, or telling a story using certain tropes, or persuading the readers to believe in God, or a million other things. What’s more is that critics attempt to psychologize the author and the reader when describing what a novel is about.

Economics, as a science, does not have a single author—so it does not have any intentions. Economics is not a novel. It’s not written by a single author. There is no theme or plot, no protagonists or antagonists. Economics does not have any “meanings” that need to be unearthed or deciphered.

Economics is a science. And as a science, it does not “focus” on anything, because only individual authors or readers can focus on things. As a science, economics is an explanation. More specifically, economics explains choices.

To explain is to connect cause and effect. Many people confuse explanation and description. “Science,” they assert, “describes.” This cannot be true. Description is trivial; a toddler can describe. Naming things is also part of a description; yet dogs and cats recognize their own names and the names of many other household objects. Are toddlers and pets doing science whenever they describe things? Of course not.

Science is more serious than this. Distinguishing between the cause and effect is no small task. Consider a familiar example out of economics: does the earth rotate around the sun, or the other way around? For thousands of years, people from around the world looked at the sun going across the sky and concluded that the sun went around the earth. It took until Copernicus and his advanced mathematics to posit an alternative view point to even become conceivable, yet it still took several more decades for the full theoretical explanation to be developed.

Economics is similar. Economics explains the causes and choices—conscious, intentional actions—people make in different contexts. The choices could be in markets (like how much to pay for a stock, or whether a business should open a new location), or non-market contexts (like Robinson Crusoe alone on an island, the decision-making inside a police station).

Choices and Explanation of Choices

Many sciences and approaches can be said to be “about” choice; only economics explains it. Explaining choices is different than being “about” choices. There are a lot of ways to write “about” choices. Ethics considers whether a choice is good or evil. Politics considers whether a choice supports or opposes a policy. Jurisprudence considers whether a choice is legal or illegal. Medicine considers whether a choice is healthy or unhealthy. Psychology considers whether a choice was a choice at all.

By merely explaining choices, economics remains neutral compared to these other considerations. Whether the contexts or consequences of a choice are good or lawful or healthy are secondary.

In fact, many issues arise when these secondary considerations are taken to be primary, and the actual economics of the issue are ignored. Choosing whether to consider the outcome or judgment before or after the economic analysis may appear arbitrary, but this is a dangerous perspective. Understanding the objective explanation of the choice in question must always precede any judgments about the choice.

Consider another example outside of economics. Cyanide is well known as a deadly poison. Yet imagine that its medical effects were not known. How informative would judgments about choices regarding cyanide be in this case? If people did not even know that cyanide could be harmful, how dangerous could ethical, political, and psychological discussions of the choice to take cyanide or give it to others be?

Economics is similar. Many people do not understand that price controls practically always result in shortages (resulting in long wait times, rationing, or worse) or surpluses (leading to unemployment, overconsumption, or dumping). In either case, black markets will arise, and criminalize otherwise lawful people. The criminality then encourages the worst to rise to the top, challenging the political order.

Economics and Civilization

Understanding economics is the key to preserving civilization. Economics is considered a specialized and technical discipline. As such, few people care to study it. Despite this, virtually every person has deep and vigorous opinions on economic issues. This is because civilization itself is a consequence of choices. An unsurprising outcome, as all members of civilization have an interest in maintaining it as a whole or their position within it.

Mises recognized this problem in Bureaucracy. He ends the book by explaining that every citizen ought to become conversant in economics. Otherwise, they become “easy prey to demagogic swindlers and idiotic quacks. Their gullibility is the most serious menace to the preservation of democracy and to Western civilization.”

Don’t be a menace. Read Mises.

QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here. This post represents my opinions only. In addition, please understand I am an idiot and often get things wrong and lose money. I may own or transact in any names mentioned in this piece at any time without warning. Contributor posts and aggregated posts have been hand selected by me, have not been fact checked and are the opinions of their authors. They are either submitted to QTR by their author, reprinted under a Creative Commons license with my best effort to uphold what the license asks, or with the permission of the author.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stocks or securities, just my opinions. I often lose money on positions I trade/invest in. I may add any name mentioned in this article and sell any name mentioned in this piece at any time, without further warning. None of this is a solicitation to buy or sell securities. I may or may not own names I write about and are watching. Sometimes I’m bullish without owning things, sometimes I’m bearish and do own things. Just assume my positions could be exactly the opposite of what you think they are just in case. If I’m long I could quickly be short and vice versa. I won’t update my positions. All positions can change immediately as soon as I publish this, with or without notice and at any point I can be long, short or neutral on any position. You are on your own. Do not make decisions based on my blog. I exist on the fringe. If you see numbers and calculations of any sort, assume they are wrong and double check them. I failed Algebra in 8th grade and topped off my high school math accolades by getting a D- in remedial Calculus my senior year, before becoming an English major in college so I could bullshit my way through things easier. I am an investor in Mark’s fund.

The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.