QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Heywood's avatar
Mark Heywood
18m

Well Maduro went down, do you oppose that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
badnabor's avatar
badnabor
36m

The libertarians are exactly right about this. It is just another example of our steady march into tyranny. I've always supported conservatives, but only because of their more sensible rhetoric about lowering spending and reducing the size of the Federal government. However, during my lifetime, voting has always been a choice between two nominally different evils. Conservative politicians are, almost without fail, courting the "moral" voters by advocating for laws to legislate morality, while the socialist liberals are always pandering to the "downtrodden" with government (read tax payers') money. Both parties ignore the role of personal responsibility. The Republicans act as if they can preemptively eliminate vice and risk, while the Democrats act as though their vision is to have government (again, meaning taxpayers') pay to cover for the consequences of bad personal decisions. Both parties only agree that the citizens can't be trusted to live without their intervention.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture