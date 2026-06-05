By 1PM Friday, the Nasdaq was already down roughly 3.3%, and suddenly the same crowd that spent the last few months explaining why valuations don’t matter is asking what is happening.

Bitcoin has also been taken behind the woodshed, crashing to around $60,000. Depending on where you’re measuring from, that’s a brutal decline in a remarkably short period of time. It’s down about 42% over the last twelve months. And it’s becoming clear that bitcoin bulls all have breaking points.

And I don’t want to sound like a dick, but frankly, none of this — the market tanking, or how it’s happening — is really surprising.

I’ve written for years that I think crypto is the tip of the risk-on spear. It tends to be the first asset class investors pile into when liquidity is abundant, speculation is rampant, and everyone is convinced they’re smarter than the market. It’s also frequently the first thing to crack when risk appetite begins to fade. So I’m not terribly surprised that after bitcoin started crashing (it’s down 16% in the last 5 days) that the rest of the market is following suit.

Back in October, crypto was one of ten areas of the market that I flagged as deserving extra caution. I’d be paying very close attention to the other nine areas right now. Markets rarely isolate their problems to one corner of the casino for very long.

The question investors are already asking is predictable: “Is this a buy-the-dip opportunity?”

Maybe, if the rules of economics and markets as we once knew them cease to exist any longer, but let’s not confuse a 3% decline with anything resembling an attractive valuation. Here’s a couple quick notes for perspective on where we are heading into the weekend.