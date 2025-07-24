QTR’s Fringe Finance

Chris DeMuth Jr
2h

NBA players get about 1/2 the league profits.

By that formula, the WNBA players should each Venmo their league $320,512 for their losses.

Matt Benson
1h

You know what I hate is when crossword puzzles use WNBA players for clues. Like you’re trying to solve a puzzle and the clue is like Basketball Legend Thomas and you spend like 10 minutes trying to figure out why ISAIAH doesn’t work with the other letters until finally in frustration you google it and find out there’s some WNBA “star” you’ve never heard of also with the surname Thomas. Not cool, crossword puzzle designer.

