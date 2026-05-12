By Joseph T. Salerno, Mises Institute

The chart below was posted by economist Julia R. Cartwright. It shows that the top five percent of income earners paid about 60 percent of the total taxes collected by the federal government in 2023 while the bottom 50 percent made 3.3 percent of total tax payments in that year.

Excluding income earned in the form of unrealized capital gains, which are not taxed, the average effective tax rate of the highest 5 percent was 23.1 percent compared to the 3.7 percent average effective tax rate levied on the lowest 50 percent. As you can see the tax rates are progressive, increasing as incomes increase.



Now many conservatives consider the progressive rate structure of the income tax grossly unfair and maintain that it distorts consumption, investment, and production and is therefore “nonneutral” to the market. They argue that a “flat tax,” which involves taxing everyone’s income at exactly the same rate, is fair, efficient, and neutral. But this is completely false.

On the market, people do not pay prices for goods in proportion to their incomes. Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are not charged $2,000 for a loaf of bread or $20,000 for a pound of ribeye steak. They pay the same price as everyone else who purchases these items at a supermarket. (Imagine if every individual paid a price for every good in proportion to his or her incomes! There would be no incentive to earn a higher income and the entire economy would break down).



As economist Murray Rothbard pointed out, for a tax to approximate neutrality to the market, it must be a true flat tax, or what is called a “poll tax,” in which every citizen pays the same absolute sum of dollars for government services. Of course, because the lowest income earners would be unable to afford very much, the tax would have to be very low indeed, say $500 or $1,000 per year.

Thus, in one fell swoop, the imposition of a real flat-tax regime would cut the federal government down to size. But even this type of tax is inefficient, distortive, and nonneutral to the market because it does not give individuals the freedom to choose whether or not to purchase specific services the government offers.

If we uphold voluntary exchange on the market as the standard of fairness, then the only neutral tax is one that is flattened to zero percent for everyone.

QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here. This post represents my opinions only. In addition, please understand I am an idiot and often get things wrong and lose money. I may own or transact in any names mentioned in this piece at any time without warning. Contributor posts and aggregated posts have been hand selected by me, have not been fact checked and are the opinions of their authors. They are either submitted to QTR by their author, reprinted under a Creative Commons license with my best effort to uphold what the license asks, or with the permission of the author.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stocks or securities, just my opinions. I often lose money on positions I trade/invest in. I may add any name mentioned in this article and sell any name mentioned in this piece at any time, without further warning. None of this is a solicitation to buy or sell securities. I may or may not own names I write about and are watching. Sometimes I’m bullish without owning things, sometimes I’m bearish and do own things. Just assume my positions could be exactly the opposite of what you think they are just in case. If I’m long I could quickly be short and vice versa. I won’t update my positions. All positions can change immediately as soon as I publish this, with or without notice and at any point I can be long, short or neutral on any position. You are on your own. Do not make decisions based on my blog. I exist on the fringe. If you see numbers and calculations of any sort, assume they are wrong and double check them. I failed Algebra in 8th grade and topped off my high school math accolades by getting a D- in remedial Calculus my senior year, before becoming an English major in college so I could bullshit my way through things easier.

The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.