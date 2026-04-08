It’s always baffled me that, in this day and age, we still can’t definitively identify Satoshi Nakamoto. I can’t even buy a Twinkie at a 7-11 without leaving a digital trail…scanning a rewards card, driving through multiple EZ-Pass checkpoints that log my movement, and carrying devices that track my location down to the second.

In an era defined by data and forensics, it feels almost impossible that someone could create something as significant as Bitcoin and remain completely anonymous. That same tension seems to bother reporter John Carreyrou as well, and understandably so.

As a former short seller, I’ve long respected Carreyrou’s work and have for years, especially his investigative reporting. It was something he demonstrated most famously in his investigation of Theranos and its founder Elizabeth Holmes.

His reputation carries into his latest New York Times piece with Dylan Freedman, where he works on the mystery of Bitcoin’s founder. By the end of his investigation, Carreyrou does not claim to have definitive proof, but does offer a compelling circumstantial argument about who Bitcoin’s founder may be.

Carreyrou explains his interest in the topic was reignited after hearing a podcast discussion of an HBO documentary that claimed to have identified Satoshi. He found the documentary’s conclusion unpersuasive, but one brief moment featuring cryptographer Adam Back caught his attention. Back’s demeanor, as Carreyrou saw it, seemed odd enough to send him down a much deeper reporting path.

From there, the piece centers on the basic problem that has frustrated journalists, researchers, and internet sleuths for years. As Carreyrou writes:

“Satoshi was a master at the art of maintaining anonymity on the internet, leaving few, if any, digital footprints behind.”

What Satoshi did leave behind was text: the Bitcoin white paper, forum posts, and a large set of emails. Carreyrou treats that written record as the key to the entire mystery. I’m sure many people have also seen the video online of John McAfee, prior to his death, also encouraging people to look at Satoshi’s writing to reveal his identity.

A major part of the article is devoted to how he studies Satoshi’s language. He looks at wording, spelling, phrasing, and recurring expressions. One of the first clues is Satoshi’s blend of British and American usage. Carreyrou connects that to the famous newspaper line embedded in Bitcoin’s first block, “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks,” and argues that this points strongly toward a British author rather than someone merely imitating British style.

That clue leads him to the Cypherpunks, the loose community of cryptographers and privacy advocates who spent years discussing anonymous digital money long before Bitcoin existed. Carreyrou argues that Satoshi was almost certainly part of that world. Within that group, Adam Back emerges as an especially intriguing suspect because he was not just present for those discussions, but central to them.

Back’s importance comes from both ideology and technical background. He was a committed privacy advocate, a libertarian minded cryptographer, and, crucially, the inventor of Hashcash, a proof of work system that Bitcoin later drew from directly. Satoshi cited Back’s work in the white paper, and Carreyrou argues that Back had already sketched out many of Bitcoin’s essential concepts years before Bitcoin appeared.

This is where the article gets especially interesting. Carreyrou lays out parallel after parallel between what Back wrote in the late 1990s and what Satoshi eventually built. He highlights shared thinking about decentralized systems, scarcity, privacy, spam resistance, open source software, and the vulnerabilities of centralized networks. His broader point is that Back did not just resemble someone who could understand Bitcoin. He resembled someone who had already imagined it.

The piece also leans heavily on linguistic similarities. Carreyrou identifies unusual overlaps in spelling habits, hyphenation, technical phrasing, and word choice. He points to examples such as both men using niche phrases like “burning the money,” as well as matching quirks around terms like “e-mail” and “email.” None of these details proves anything on its own, but Carreyrou argues that, taken together, they begin to form a pattern.

To push the case further, he also uses computational text analysis. With help from others at the Times, he compares Satoshi’s writing against a huge archive of mailing list posts from the cryptography world. That process narrows a massive field of possible candidates down again and again, with Back repeatedly surfacing near the top or at the top. Even so, Carreyrou is careful to note that stylometry alone remains inconclusive.

That caution matters because the article never truly claims the mystery is solved.

Carreyrou repeatedly acknowledges the limits of the evidence and the possibility that Satoshi deliberately disguised his writing style. He also notes the standard objection from the Bitcoin world, namely that only Satoshi could prove his identity for certain by moving coins from the earliest wallets. Everything else, however persuasive, remains circumstantial.

The piece builds to a confrontation with Back himself. Carreyrou meets with him, lays out the evidence, and gets repeated denials in return. Back insists he is not Satoshi, though Carreyrou clearly comes away unconvinced. Part of the article’s force comes from this direct encounter, because Carreyrou is not merely spinning theories online. He is pressure testing them against the man at the center of the theory.

What makes the piece so effective is not that it closes the case beyond doubt, but that it describes the case with unusual care, texture, and seriousness. Carreyrou presents a layered argument based on history, language, technical knowledge, timing, and behavior. He is essentially saying that the New York Times thinks it knows who Satoshi Nakamoto is, even if it cannot prove it beyond all doubt.

I’m already seeing a lot of Bitcoin bulls dismiss this article outright, which—ironically—makes me take it more seriously. It’s worth remembering that a core pillar of Bitcoin’s narrative and perceived stability is the enduring mystery around Satoshi Nakamoto. The idea that the creator is unknown, unreachable, and effectively removed from the system is foundational to both its security model and its mythology.

Anything that challenges that naturally meets resistance. In that sense, the intensity of the pushback may be less about the merits of the argument itself and more about what’s at stake if it were true, so paradoxically, the stronger the reflexive dismissal, the more credibility the piece might deserve.

I’d recommend all subs read the full NY Times piece, I’d love to know what you think in the comments section. Even if you do not end up agreeing with Carreyrou’s conclusion, it is a fascinating piece of reporting and one of the most substantive attempts I have seen to describe who Bitcoin’s founder may really be.

I’d love to know what you think after reading it.

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