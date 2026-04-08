QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Dsubscriber's avatar
Dsubscriber
1h

The NYT "found" what "they" (insert one or more conspiratorial characters here - CIA, MI6, Illuminati, Epstein, etc.) wanted to have them find. Stay tuned for decades of uninformed debate. We now return to our regularly-scheduled The Moon is Made of Green Cheese and the Moon Voyage is Made of Green Screen know-it-alls on Gab, which ironically turns out to be the most (insert one or more conspiratorial characters here)-infested platform in social media history. Just a yawn-time pause from the screeching War know-it-alls.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
2h

Satoshi is a lifelong teet suckler hiding out somewhere between rhe Fed and the Treasury. Hes always been there. Sitting in plain sight.

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