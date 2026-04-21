QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Mike's avatar
Mike
7h

The barely able to utter a single word of English Chinese scientist Tucker Carlson put on his show at the early peak of the Pandemic figured this out at the molecular level and was litteraly hyperventilating live on air as she tried to tell her truth.

Total Frankenstein job.

And we already know the post office operates in an interesting paradigm of accountability. Can only dream what could be going on at agencies we see, hear and know absolutely nothing about with limitless budgets and zero concepts of time.

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Gehenna's avatar
Gehenna
6h

I know this literature - really, really well done. Important information that you will not find or as well aggregated as this discussion.

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