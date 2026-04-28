If the AI buildout has overshot the mark, the first warning signs won’t look like a crash. They’ll look like missed revenue targets, nervous lenders, delayed data center deals, and executives suddenly discovering cost discipline after years of promising limitless demand.

In other words, the bubble doesn’t have to burst all at once. It can begin with the quiet realization that the entire AI trade, from chips to hyperscalers to private credit, power, data centers, and even the S&P 500 itself, has been priced for a spending cycle that may no longer be financeable.

If you want a framework for recognizing those signs in real time, it’s worth going back to what Michael Burry said late last year.

And based on new revelations, those signs and realizations may have started showing up over the last 24 hours. In other words: it’s officially time to pay attention.