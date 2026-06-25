QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Charlie Kirk's avatar
Charlie Kirk
6h

i’m confident in the tens of millions of people like me who will stand up and sacrifice their lives to fight back against this communistic shit

no way in hell we will be ruled by communists

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Sgt548's avatar
Sgt548
6h

That is quite a platform the "Democratic" Socialists are pushing. Just one question though. Where does this giant welfare program find the money to pay for it? MMT is simply a hallucination that only works in a classroom.

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