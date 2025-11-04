QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike's avatar
Mike
12h

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Tw9Vv-L9G2Y

Shocked this was still to be found. Take a watch folks.

Pay attention to the eyes on this young budding marxist who has only grown more powerful.

I thought it was only NYC that was rigging landlord tenant law......until i had my own 3.5 year long ordeal w a squatter.

Nope. Whole state is gonna be rent control soon. "Good cause eviction" laws being expanded into towns. Mostly degenerate blue ones like Newburg but they are gaining traction elsewhere. A prima facia example of what the article explores. Death by 10000 pen strokes.

Property ownership and domain over said property is the bedrock of this nations strength.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George's avatar
George
12h

Sheep. Baaaah.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture