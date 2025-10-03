QTR’s Fringe Finance

Dewey Hildebrand
4h

Agree completely. Well said. Is it perfect? No. But is it reversing bad stuff and steering in the correct direction? Absolutely. I think the “this bullshit stops now” is absolutely correct. Much needed imo. I noticed a number of Chicago residents in videos thanking ICE but naturally none of those made it on MSM. I have zero issues with.gov throwing some money into sovereign assets and thus improving our security. Government produces nothing, about time they put some chips on the table. Wont it be a hoot after the GM fiasco years back if their new positions actually make money? Unprecedented.

Mark Heywood
4h

Great piece Chris, I don't mind the heavy handedness at all. My objection to his performance is fiscal mistakes like forcing rate cuts down the Fed's throat when, if anything, they should be raising rates. Also he has pulled some Trump and Dump Trump coin fuckery which isn't a good look. You can't lower drug prices by 1000%. The math doesn't quite work Mr President, LOL Don't give them any ammo.

