Dave Collum: Markets, Metals And Conspiracies

I didn’t plan on doing another podcast. Honestly, I’m tired of repeating the same shit over and over again. But then Dave Collum sent me a message: “I’m also tired of repeating the same shit over and over.” That’s all it took.

For the first time in years, I’m talking to my old friend Dave Collum—yes, that Dave Collum—and for everyone who's been relentlessly pestering me for this interview… congratulations, you wore me down. Here it is.

We covered a staggering range of wild topics—from the stalled Epstein files and elite blackmail networks to MKUltra, Kamala Harris, Macron’s mysterious family ties, and the perverse logic of power at the highest levels.

We talked the grotesque underbelly of D.C. politics, the incentives that drive the ultra-wealthy, and the brain chemistry behind human depravity. On markets, we ripped into the everything bubble, the madness of passive investing, and the delusional optimism of Wall Street.

David Collum received a BS in biology from Cornell in 1977 and an MA, MS, and PhD in chemistry from Columbia University in 1980.

Dave currently is the Betty R. Miller Professor of Chemistry at Cornell University. While at Cornell Dave has served as Director of Undergraduate Studies, Director of Graduate Studies, associate chairman, and chairman while running a research program in organic chemistry for forty years, which include collaborations with a host of large-cap pharmaceutical companies exemplified by Merck and Pfizer.

In recent years he has become interested in the interface where politics and markets meet. He compiles an annual Year in Review, does several dozen podcasts per year, and occasionally stirs up trouble on more mainstream media sources.

