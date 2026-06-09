I’ve long admired Harris Kupperman, the founder of Praetorian Capital, for his ability to cut through noise and spot big-picture themes before they become consensus.

He has a knack for finding opportunities where others aren’t looking, blending a sharp macro perspective with a pragmatic investor’s mindset.

Photo: Forbes

In his latest, he writes about data centers. I know my subscribers will benefit from his perspective and wanted to share it with you all this morning.

Datacenters Are the New Shale Oil

I’ve now written two pieces on the economics of AI datacenters (Piece 1, Piece 2). Nothing shakes me from my view that these are deeply negative ROIC investments. Yet, hyperscalers have continued to plow ahead and build them anyway.

First, they’ve used up most of their annual cash flow, then they’ve taken on debt to fund them, and now Alphabet (GOOG) has even resorted to its first major equity issuance since 2004 (with Meta reportedly considering one as well now). Despite their desperation to build datacenters, I haven’t seen a single financial model that shows one with a positive ROIC. It’s sort of surreal to watch, as any sane human would long ago have reversed course. But no, these guys are simply in a never-ending race to build datacenters.

The only recent historical comparable that I can think of is last decade’s shale patch. While I’m not involved in datacenters, I did have a unique window into shale through my frequent calls to shale CEOs, pleading with them to stop drilling wells with negative ROICs at then-current strip prices. I see a lot of the datacenter mentality, through the lens of those calls. Let me combine a few dozen of those shale oil CEO calls, and build you a composite collage of the typical conversation.