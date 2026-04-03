QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Tankster's avatar
Tankster
3d

We nuked Japan twice and bombed Germany to rubble, and they were besties soon after. Iran has said" death to America " for 47 years. Read Mein Kampf? He put out everything he was going to do. And did it. Read the Hamas Charter? Think they're kidding? 47 years of kicking the can down the road, trying to bribe them with pallets of money, JCPOA, everything they could do to feign "compliance," while they have centrifuges, spinning away. This is somehow Bibi's fault? The regime is existential to them, as they can be nuked. Us? Not yet, but what about then? Lil' Kim has nukes, who gives a shit? RUS and PRC would never let ROK unify the country on their doorstep; Japan is bad enough. Iran with nukes is an existential problem for the US as well. Not to mention the pukes in the continent formerly known as Europe, Germany, France, the UK, and Spain can't/won't even muster 10 ships to convoy oil. Break NATO and let those leeches self-immolate with battle-age MENA single men. This is an illegal war, no doubt. Blame Mike Johnson. If not now, when?

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Petty Rage Machine's avatar
Petty Rage Machine
2d

Rarely - and I mean like it’s been a decade or more - am I offended by an article or any written word. This one did it.

This manchild who wrote this article is a muppet of the Islamist fundie regime and also an absolute fucking retard who is attempting to rewrite history with half truths and outright lies.

“In 1979, the Iranian people joyously engineered a regime change of their own…”

Nice line. Nice source. I can confirm this dumb son of a bitch doesn’t know shit from Shinola.

Anyone could do even minor sourcing and due diligence to understand how and why the revolution happened. The Shah is at fault in so far as he didn’t do what the current psychotic jihadi regime did, kill tens of thousands of protestors. His own people.

Take 41 minutes and learn something https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/empire-world-history/id1639561921?i=1000643444190

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